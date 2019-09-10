Community & Events

Torresdale Playground reopens after $1.4 million dollar renovation

TORRESDALE (WPVI) -- A playground has reopened after a 1.4 million dollar renovation.

Students from St. Katherine's School had a great time swinging and climbing on the new equipment at Torresdale Playground.

Work began in February to update and overhaul the park on the 9,500 block of Frankford Avenue.

Two tennis courts were also transformed into a "spray ground" and upgrades were made to the remaining tennis and basketball courts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnortheast philadelphiaphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Acting Philly police commissioner apologizes for racially insensitive t-shirt
Suspect wanted for multiple attempted abduction incidents in Philly
Souderton Area School District Contending With Ransomware Cyberattack
Dog found dead in cage in South Philadelphia
Flying tire smashes into woman's car on Pennsylvania Turnpike
Delaware Co. communities sending 20,000 lbs of donations to Bahamas 
Gun vendors selling to NJ must follow rules under order
Show More
6abc Action News team's get well message to Nick Foles
World Suicide Prevention Day arrives as Penn mourns loss
Chasing My Cure: Local doctor searches for cure for his own rare disease
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
Witness: 'Naked man' vandalized cars in Northeast Philly
More TOP STORIES News