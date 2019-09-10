Torresdale Playground reopens after $1.4 million dollar renovation

TORRESDALE (WPVI) -- A playground has reopened after a 1.4 million dollar renovation.Students from St. Katherine's School had a great time swinging and climbing on the new equipment at Torresdale Playground.Work began in February to update and overhaul the park on the 9,500 block of Frankford Avenue.Two tennis courts were also transformed into a "spray ground" and upgrades were made to the remaining tennis and basketball courts.