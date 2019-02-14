COMMUNITY & EVENTS

#TrackTakeover brings art to SEPTA's Walnut-Locust Station

Track Takeover brings Philly art underground. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 14, 2019. (Conrad Benner, Streets Dept)

By Brock Koller and Erin Sweitzer
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Art is going underground and transforming how we view a SEPTA station in Philadelphia.

The creative minds behind the Trashcan Takeover, which turned trashcans around the city into works of art, have now launched Track Takeover.

Thirty local artists will have their works of art on display at SEPTA's Walnut-Locust Station.



This is a collaboration between Conrad Brenner of Streets Dept, Brendan Lowry of Peopledelphia, Rory Creative, and City Fitness.

All of the 110 advertising spaces at the station will be replaced by works of art.



"Both #TrashcanTakeover and now #TrackTakeover ask us to think about the value of our pubic space. It asks us to think about what we see and experience as we move through our city, and what we want to see. I think of it as an exercise in civic awareness and empowerment!" Brenner says.

The full list of artists are: Aaron Ricketts, Morgan Smith, Loveis Wise, Sean 9 Lugo, Margo Hurst, Dewey Saunders, Gianni Lee, Zach!, Ali Williams, Marisa Velázquez-Rivas, Darren T. Burton, Nikki Volpicelli, Lisa Conn, Tony Trov and Johnny Zito, Jordan Moss, Mabel Luu, Jordan Plain, Rachel Joy Victor, Bij Lincs, Blur, Saeed Ferguson, Allegra Yvonne Gia, Marcus Branch, Nero, Kim Lincon, Renitent, Ryan Evans, Nick Massarelli, Oh Gee Woh Gee, and Glossblack.



You can check out the exhibit until March 10. After that, the art pieces will rotate throughout SEPTA's different stations.

You see more #TraschcanTakover images at https://www.instagram.com/tracktakeover/.

And learn more about the initiative at https://streetsdept.com/2019/02/12/track-takeover/
