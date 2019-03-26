Community & Events

Trenton boy's plan to keep people warm

Sandro Cunningham's idea to get coats for the homeless, got help from Burlington Coat Factory as reported during Action News at 4 on March 26, 2019..

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Now to a heartwarming story about keeping people warm.

Three years ago, a 6-year-old Trenton boy had an idea to get coats for the homeless, and Tuesday he received help fulfilling that mission.

Burlington gave 1,000 new coats to Sandro Cunningham's Coat Rack.

All of them were given out to people in need.

We asked Sandro and his dad how all this started.

"I was watching the news on night I guess and I saw people without coats so I just wanted to give them my coats."

"He wanted to donate the coats and me and him built the coatrack to hold them up out here and people could take them from it."

From there, they created a facebook page for Sandro's Coat Rack.

It exploded, it's so big that Sandro appeared on Rachael Ray here on 6ABC.

Burlington also gave $5,000 dollars to the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen, which offers Sandro a location to run the coat rack.
