Union kicks off soccer program for students in Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- It's been 30 years since students in the city of Chester had a soccer program.Now, around 200 students will be getting an amazing new experience to build both academics and athletics.The new program is fully funded by Chester's own Philadelphia Union, Union Foundation and Power Home Remodeling.Student will be able to take advantage of new fields, uniforms, coaches, and more. Many have dreams of one day playing for the Union!