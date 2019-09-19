UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- An inviting piece of artwork is now up for display in Upper Darby's business district.
The township's mayor held a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon, unveiling the 'Discover Upper Darby' mural.
The 135 foot painting sits along 69th street, just a few steps away from the historic Tower Theater music venue.
Community volunteers painted the mural, which reflects the township's rich history and diverse culture.
Upper Darby unveils the 'Discover Upper Darby' mural
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News