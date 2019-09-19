Upper Darby unveils the 'Discover Upper Darby' mural

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- An inviting piece of artwork is now up for display in Upper Darby's business district.The township's mayor held a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon, unveiling the 'Discover Upper Darby' mural.The 135 foot painting sits along 69th street, just a few steps away from the historic Tower Theater music venue.Community volunteers painted the mural, which reflects the township's rich history and diverse culture.