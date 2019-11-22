6abc Thanksgiving Day Parade

Memory Lane: Watch Dave Roberts and Lisa Thomas-Laury host the 6abc Thanksgiving Day Parade in the 80s, 90s, and 2000s.

Dave Roberts and Lisa Thomas-Laury first hosted the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1983, just two month's after the death of Jim O'Brien. Jim and Dave had hosted the parade together since the late 70s, and Jim's death weighed heavy over the broadcast.

That parade was dedicated to Jim.


EMBED More News Videos

From the 6abc Archives - Clips from the years that Dave Roberts and Jim O'Brien hosted the Thanksgiving Day Parade.



It also launched a partnership between Dave and Lisa that would last for decades.

Here are clips of Dave and Lisa through those years, having fun, starting their special holiday with each other, and with the entire Channel 6 family.

It ends with Lisa saying "I couldn't think of a better person to work with."


EMBED More News Videos

Dave and Lisa sat side-by-side for years at the 6abc Thanksgiving Day Parade



"Same goes here partner," Dave replies.

A lovely partnership it was.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & events6abc thanksgiving day parade
6ABC THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE
Dave Roberts and Lisa Thomas-Laury share Thanksgiving parade memories
Dave Roberts and Jim O'Brien - Thanksgiving Parade Memories
Action News channels 'Rocky' to get ready for Thanksgiving Day
David's Murphy's trip to the Parade - in 1965!!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly man dies after stabbing in Rittenhouse Square
Man charged with attempted murder after Philly cop shot, wounded
Jerry Sandusky resentenced to 30 to 60 years, same as before
2 teens stabbed on SEPTA's Broad Street Line
Surveillance shows suspect firing at off-duty officer outside West Philly bar
Group of teens stole bike, vandalized store, attack woman: Police
Show More
Philadelphia Marathon info, course, road closures
Woman fights charges after stepkids see her topless at home
Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
Rowan student accused of recording female students on campus
Zebrafish used to help save boy with rare genetic condition
More TOP STORIES News