Memory Lane: Watch Dave Roberts and Lisa Thomas-Laury host the 6abc Thanksgiving Day Parade in the 80s, 90s, and 2000s.

Dave Roberts and Lisa Thomas-Laury first hosted the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1983, just two month's after the death of Jim O'Brien. Jim and Dave had hosted the parade together since the late 70s, and Jim's death weighed heavy over the broadcast.That parade was dedicated to Jim.It also launched a partnership between Dave and Lisa that would last for decades.Here are clips of Dave and Lisa through those years, having fun, starting their special holiday with each other, and with the entire Channel 6 family.It ends with Lisa saying "I couldn't think of a better person to work with.""Same goes here partner," Dave replies.A lovely partnership it was.