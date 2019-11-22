Memory Lane: Watch Dave Roberts and Lisa Thomas-Laury host the 6abc Thanksgiving Day Parade in the 80s, 90s, and 2000s.

That parade was dedicated to Jim.
- Watch Jim O'Brien and Dave Roberts host the Thanksgiving Day Parade together from the 6abc Archives.
It also launched a partnership between Dave and Lisa that would last for decades.
Here are clips of Dave and Lisa through those years, having fun, starting their special holiday with each other, and with the entire Channel 6 family.
It ends with Lisa saying "I couldn't think of a better person to work with."
- Watch Dave Roberts and Lisa Thomas-Laury host the Thanksgiving Day Parade together from the 6abc Archives.
"Same goes here partner," Dave replies.
A lovely partnership it was.