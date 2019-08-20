West Chester University preps for 100th 6abc/Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day parade

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It doesn't feel like Thanksgiving yet in this heat, but at West Chester University, it's all the marching band is preparing for right now.They've been practicing for their special part in the 100th 6abc/Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade. The oldest in the nation."When they announced that we were doing the parade most of us were so excited. We've been looking forward to it since it was announced, and it's getting closer and closer," said Zachary Reilly.That's right, we're exactly 100 days out from the 100th 6abc-Dunkin Donut's Thanksgiving Day Parade.And West Chester University's marching band and color guard is getting ready with several high notes.For many, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity."We watch it on tv every year, so getting to be down there in Philadelphia is going to be awesome!" said Reilly."A lot of preparation going into it, and we're ready to get to work and get ready for it," said Richard Barron with the marching band."Philadelphia has such a rich history as a city and this is just another big part of that. 100 years of the Thanksgiving Day Parade, it's a special holiday that everybody in the city looks forward too," David Mike Bishop, Front Ensemble Coordinator with the West Chester Marching Band."... And we get to be a part of it this really special anniversary," added Barron.