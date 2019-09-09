Community & Events

Wilmington's Rodney Square is getting mutli-million dollar makeover

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Wilmington's Rodney Square is getting a major makeover.

Work is already underway, but officials, along with state and local leaders, including Governor John Carney, broke ground Monday morning.

The project will be completed in phases and will likely cost between six and eight million dollars.

The area will get new pavement and stone work along with lit fountains, benches, tables, and landscaping.

Once work is complete, there are plans to hold more community events in the space.
