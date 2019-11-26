Community & Events

Thanksgiving Reunion: Woman reconnects with Jim Gardner after first 'meeting' during 1979 parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are a little over two days and counting from the start of the 100th 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.

To celebrate the milestone, we are bringing back some familiar and beloved faces.

Dave Roberts and Lisa Thomas-Laury will be returning to the parade they co-hosted for 21 years.



But Dave and Lisa are not the only ones thinking about parades past.

It was 1979, when our Jim Gardner met 1-year-old Cara Ventresca at the Hatboro Thanksgiving Parade.

Cara's mom recently sent Action News a photo taken with Jim and Cara at that parade and we were able to track Cara down. She now lives in Plymouth Meeting with her husband Rick and two children.

READ MORE: 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade information and celebrity lineup


Woman reunited with Jim Gardner after first 'meeting' during 1979 parade. Jim Gardner has more on Action News at 4 p.m. on November 25, 2019.



Cara, now Cara Kish, recently stopped by to visit Jim and the Action News family, along with her 10-year-old son Nathan and 8-year-old daughter Kelsey, and her mom, who asked to take the original photo with Jim 40 years ago.

"It was always something in our family -- the picture. If fact, in the beginning, when I was little, I thought it was my dad," Cara laughs speaking about the photo, "so it was a joke, that's Cara with dad and my mom would sat, 'No it's not, it's Jim Gardner.'"

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphia6abc thanksgiving day parade
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman dies after shooting in Lower Moreland Township; Suspect in custody
Man dead after being shot 15 times in Philadelphia: Police
Bicyclist seriously injured after accident involving SEPTA bus
Police: Couple attacked with hammer before Berks County fire
Police search for 3 teens after assault of McDonald's worker
Couple offers free photos for families battling cancer
Show More
Upper Darby police announce new interim superintendent
Road closures ahead of 100th 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade
Colwyn police working to identify body found in creek
Thief caught on camera stealing equipment from fire chief's vehicle
Conan the dog, hurt in terror raid, welcomed at White House
More TOP STORIES News