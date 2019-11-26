Thanksgiving Reunion: Woman reconnects with Jim Gardner after first 'meeting' during 1979 parade

Woman reunited with Jim Gardner after first 'meeting' during 1979 parade. Jim Gardner has more on Action News at 4 p.m. on November 25, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are a little over two days and counting from the start of the 100th 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.To celebrate the milestone, we are bringing back some familiar and beloved faces.Dave Roberts and Lisa Thomas-Laury will be returning to the parade they co-hosted for 21 years.But Dave and Lisa are not the only ones thinking about parades past.It was 1979, when our Jim Gardner met 1-year-old Cara Ventresca at the Hatboro Thanksgiving Parade.Cara's mom recently sent Action News a photo taken with Jim and Cara at that parade and we were able to track Cara down. She now lives in Plymouth Meeting with her husband Rick and two children.Cara, now Cara Kish, recently stopped by to visit Jim and the Action News family, along with her 10-year-old son Nathan and 8-year-old daughter Kelsey, and her mom, who asked to take the original photo with Jim 40 years ago."It was always something in our family -- the picture. If fact, in the beginning, when I was little, I thought it was my dad," Cara laughs speaking about the photo, "so it was a joke, that's Cara with dad and my mom would sat, 'No it's not, it's Jim Gardner.'"