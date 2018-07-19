Young summer campers learning about giving back

Young summer campers learned about giving back with a fund raiser to benefit families impacted by cancer.Thursday, Cheryl Colleluori accepted a check for nearly 300 dollars from the Chesterbrook Academy pre-school in Chadds Ford.Colleluori created the Headstrong Foundation in memory of her son Nick, who died of cancer in 2006.The kids at Chesterbrook raised the money by selling lemonade and popcorn.Cheryl read a book to the campers today called "Laced Together."She wrote it about her son's life.