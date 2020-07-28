Community remembers Morgan McCaffery, 18, allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend Monday

A Philadelphia man is facing murder charges in connection with the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend in Abington Township on Monday.
Now her friends, family and community are mourning her loss.
Morgan McCaffery was only 18-years-old and planning to start at Manor College.
She was a recent graduate of Nazareth Academy High School.
School counselors are available on campus for those who need support.
In announcing the tragic news on Facebook on Tuesday, Nazareth Academy High School said in part: "Morgan was a light to those whom she encountered. Just recently during the opening weeks of the pandemic, Morgan organized, assembled and distributed care packages to nurses at Abington Hospital. It was not uncommon for Morgan to put others first."
Her ex-boyfriend, 18-year-old Gilbert Newton III, has been charged with her murder.
McCaffery was found dead around 8:15 a.m. next to her running car at the Meadowbrook Train Station
Investigators said McCaffery recently broke off a yearlong relationship with Newton and the pair were at the train station to discuss their relationship.
Around 10 a.m., officers went to Newton's home in Philadelphia where authorities say he was found sitting in bloody clothing.
"A young woman with her whole life ahead of her, just graduated from high school, was brutally stabbed to death," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. "This murder is a tragedy for her family, her friends and everyone who loved her. Sadly, we are seeing relationship violence and domestic violence far too often during this pandemic."
An autopsy revealed that McCaffery died after suffering more than 30 stab and slash wounds.
Newton is being charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime. He is being held with no bail option.
