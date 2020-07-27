Philadelphia man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend at Abington Township train station

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man is facing murder charges in connection with the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend in Abington Township, Pennsylvania on Monday.The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office says 18-year-old Gilbert Newton III of Philadelphia is being charged with murder in the death of Morgan Darlyn McCaffery, 18, of Abington Township.McCaffery was found dead around 8 a.m. next to her running car at the Meadowbrook Train Station.Investigators say McCaffery recently broke off a yearlong relationship with Newton and the pair were at the train station to discuss their relationship.Around 10 a.m., officers went to Newton's home in Philadelphia where authorities say he was found sitting in bloody clothing."A young woman with her whole life ahead of her, just graduated from high school, was brutally stabbed to death," said Steele. "This murder is a tragedy for her family, her friends and everyone who loved her. Sadly, we are seeing relationship violence and domestic violence far too often during this pandemic."An autopsy revealed that McCaffery died after suffering more than 30 stab and slash wounds.Newton is being charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime. He is being held with no bail option.