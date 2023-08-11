The Compliment Squad uses the power of compliments to connect and conversate with complete strangers.

The Compliment Squad is on a mission to spread love around Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Celine McGee loves to walk around the city and most frequently takes strolls through Rittenhouse square delivering compliments.

She calls herself The Compliment Squad.

The sentiment has no strings attached, she just wants to spread kindness and encourage others to do so as well.

The idea first came to light once McGee's father passed away.

Her family held a yard sale and put up signs around her neighborhood encouraging people to stop by for a free compliment.

Multiple community members took her up on the offer and she quickly realized the power and connections a simple compliment could spawn.

After moving to Philadelphia, Celine decided to print out cards and continue the practice with random members of the public and she's been doing it ever since.

Once she provides a compliment to someone, she will hand them a card and encourage them to spread the kindness.

She says it is a simple act that can warm the hearts of other while also giving her joy in the process.