1 killed in fatal crash that caused building fire in Conshohocken

A gas line was hit during the crash, causing the building to catch fire.
By
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a crash that caused a fire early Sunday morning in Conshohocken.

Police sources say a car crashed into a building on Elm Street.

The building then caught fire, because a gas line was hit.

No word on what caused the crash, or the identity of the victim.
