consumer reports

To save money on gas prices, are credit cards and warehouse clubs worth it?

By and Heather Grubola
EMBED <>More Videos

Best ways to get discounts on gas prices

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With gas prices still hovering near record highs many people are looking for new ways to save. But is getting a gas credit card or joining a warehouse club worth it? Consumer Reports has the answers.

Depending on where you live, you're paying anywhere from $3 to over $5 for a gallon of gas.

There are apps like GasBuddy, AAA, and Gas Guru to help you find the lowest prices in your area, but what about applying for a credit card issued by a gas station or oil company?

Many gas cards pay you back a few cents per gallon of gas, like five cents or ten cents, rather than a percentage of your purchase. So when gas prices are moving up from $3 to $4 or $5, that benefit is worth a lot less.

Instead, Consumer Reports says look for a credit card with no annual fee that offers rewards, like 5%cash back on gas purchases. And although many gas stations offer a lower price if you pay with cash instead of using a card, the card's cash back reward could actually be a better deal.

One example is the Citi Custom Cash Card, which gives you 5% cash back on your top spending category each billing cycle for up to $500 in purchases - that includes gas.

Other options are warehouse clubs, such as Sam's Club or Costco, which offer their own credit cards that pay you back a percentage on your gas purchases.

If you do a lot of driving and think you'll reach the card's cap, consider using that card only when buying gas.

If you don't belong to a warehouse club, now is a good time to consider it because gas prices there are almost always lower than at traditional gas stations. Those gas discounts alone may be worth the membership cost, though your savings will vary depending on your location and your mileage.

Consumer Reports says to max out your discounts, try to combine them with other rewards programs whenever you can.

Many gas brands have their own apps that offer a few cents off per gallon, and they don't require a gas-branded credit card, so you can use your rewards credit card to pay for your gas instead.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivegas pricesconsumer reportscredit cardsconsumer
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONSUMER REPORTS
Consumer Reports investigates baby formula recall
Are hybrid vehicles worth the higher up-front costs?
How to save money and energy while doing laundry
How to free up storage on your smartphone
TOP STORIES
Bouncer who punched man outside bar charged with 3rd-degree murder
Suspect wanted for rape on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in police custody
Fauci: US in 'a different moment' but pandemic not over
AEW, WWE open 'forbidden door' for Philly fan who lost his brother
NJ officials rescue worker after fall into septic tank hole
Man waiting for Uber Eats shot outside Philly recording studio: Police
Soldier from Delaware killed in training exercise
Show More
Truck with 40K pounds of frozen chicken nuggets crashes in Bucks Co.
Madeleine Albright, 1st female secretary of state, honored at funeral
Archeologist explores abandoned Lenape reservation
CDC estimates 3 in 4 kids have had coronavirus infections
New study sheds light on 2022 cost-of-living crisis
More TOP STORIES News