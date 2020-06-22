Consumer Reports: Safety proofing your home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We will be spending more time in our own homes this summer as fewer kids will be at camp or spending time at grandma's house.
So it is important to safety proof your home and Consumer Reports has some important ways to do this.
While millions of people have been spending more time at home, some kids have been getting hurt as parents are more distracted.
"Kids are getting a little more creative in how they are playing around here." Eylse Everett has already had her share of safety scares. An ankle sprain with her 9-year-old daughter, Paige, and 12-year-old son Charlie got a chipped tooth.
"My worst fear is like everyone else's worst fear is having to go to the ER," she said.
Serious injuries require a visit to the ER even now when some hospitals are busier than ever. But the best bet is to try and avoid an injury in the first place. Consumer Reports says you can start with sticking to a schedule.
"If you have a routine for everyone like going outside and getting some exercise each day, then your child will be less likely to be bouncing off the walls later in the day and hurt themselves," said Rachel Rabkin Peachman of Consumer Reports.
Next minimize new hazards.
"A lot of parents may be tempted to buy things that they may not have thought about buying before like a home trampoline or a hoverboard. Do you have the energy to establish rules around the use of that product and are you going to be able to supervise your child while using that product?" said Rabkin Peachman.
CR also says to store cleaning supplies carefully. Hand sanitizers pose an especially high risk to children because people are using them more.
With companies expediting to get more products on store shelves some hand sanitizer bottles look different and could be confused for water, soda or something else.
And anchor your furniture. Someone in the U.S. is injured every 20 minutes when an appliance, a television or a piece of furniture tips over.
And remember Charlie's chipped tooth? He was able to see a pediatric dentist where they followed safety protocols and now his smile is as good as new.
CR also says it's crucial to always provide a safe sleep environment for a baby. The American Academy of Pediatrics' website has safe sleep recommendations for healthy babies up to 1 year of age.
Consumer Reports: Safety proofing your home
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More