Controlled burn grows out of control in Burlington County

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A controlled burn in a wooded area got out of hand in Washington Township, Burlington County on Saturday afternoon.Firefighters are now working to get the blaze under control.Officials say crews started the burn just after 2 p.m.However, shifting winds expanded the fire to a larger zone.No evacuation orders have been issued, but authorities tell Action News six miles of Route 72 are shut down right now.