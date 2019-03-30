Controlled burn grows out of control in Burlington County

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A controlled burn in a wooded area got out of hand in Washington Township, Burlington County on Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters are now working to get the blaze under control.
Officials say crews started the burn just after 2 p.m.
However, shifting winds expanded the fire to a larger zone.
No evacuation orders have been issued, but authorities tell Action News six miles of Route 72 are shut down right now.
