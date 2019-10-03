Convicted murderer accused of carjacking woman in Delaware County, Pennsylvania

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A convicted murderer who spent 24 years in prison is accused of an armed carjacking in the Woodlyn section of Ridley Township, Pennsylvania.Authorities say 44-year-old Donald Flynn was paroled in August. He is now wanted by U.S. Marshals for violating his parole.Ridley Township detectives say Flynn was recorded on a doorbell camera in the 200 block of Elmwood Avenue attempting to carjack a woman driving a black BMW.The video shows a suspect follow the driver as she backs out of a driveway up to a concrete barrier.The driver and her passenger are then seen running into a home.At that point, a suspect is seen entering the car and speeding off.Police say after the initial 911 call, dispatch received a second call alerting them of a car on fire.Authorities say once they got the car they were told by a witness they saw a man take off on foot.Police say when they later encountered Flynn he had burns to his neck, wrist, and knuckles. They say his account for the burns was "implausible" and said he told them he got them from a car blowing up as it pulled up next to him.A witness also positively identified Flynn who was was evaluated by medics on the scene and subsequently transported to the burn unit of Crozer Chester Medical Center for treatment.Detective Marc McKinney arrived on the scene and did not observe any signs of a collision on the exterior of the burnt car. It was taken for further analysis.Flynn faces a slew of charges, including robbery of motor vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats and other related offenses.