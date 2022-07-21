Chef Chris Shepherd will teach you how to cook on Kittch

HOUSTON -- You can now cook with acclaimed chef Chris Shepherd on Kittch! The new, free online community joins professional chefs with passionate home cooks through exciting and interactive live streams.

At-home viewers can watch chefs cook while being able to ask questions about their ingredients, their equipment, their method, and more.

"Kittch gives me an opportunity to have direct interaction with people that enjoy watching what I do and what we do as a team. It gives us the ability to answer questions, it gives interactions that normally wouldn't be able to happen" adds Chef Chris.

To find Chef Chris's engaging live streams and mouth-watering recipes, visit kittch.com.
