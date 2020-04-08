Coronavirus

'GMA' mourns beloved camera operator who died of coronavirus

NEW YORK -- Like so many families around the world, the "Good Morning America" family is mourning one of its own because of the novel coronavirus.

Anchor Robin Roberts delivered the sad announcement Wednesday morning that longtime and talented studio camera operator Tony Greer died of complications due to COVID-19.

Calling him a bright light, Roberts said, "You could feel his beautiful spirit from a mile away."

Roberts explained that Greer, a Chicago native, loved to show his family around New York City.

He also traveled extensively with his longtime girlfriend, played guitar in a band and loved working for GMA.

Greer's family described him as kind, thoughtful and a gentleman.

"We loved every single moment we were blessed to spend and share with Tony," Roberts said.

Watch the video above to see the full tribute to Greer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkgmacoronavirus deathscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Philly workers plan rally to protest proposed budget cuts
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News