Officials report first death from COVID-19 in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials on Sunday announced the first death related to the coronavirus in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

The patient was a 72-year-old man from Abington who had been hospitalized for several days. He died on Saturday.

Meanwhile, another 33 people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 110.

They range in age from 21 to 77 and include 15 females and 18 males.

More than 470 cases have been reported in 33 Pennsylvania counties.

Governor Tom Wolf ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses must close by 8 a.m. Monday, March 23.
