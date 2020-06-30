Travelers from 16 states to quarantine in New Jersey under expanded advisory

TRENTON, New Jersey -- As coronavirus cases continue to rise across parts of the country, New Jersey officials have announced that travelers from 16 states and New Jersey residents who visit those states must quarantine for 14 days.Under the travel advisory, individuals traveling to or returning to New Jersey from states with increasing rates of COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. This includes travel by train, bus, car, plane and any other method of transportation, officials said.As of June 29, those states include:- Alabama- Arkansas- Arizona- California- Florida- Georgia- Iowa- Idaho- Louisiana- Mississippi- North Carolina- Nevada- South Carolina- Tennessee- Texas- UtahThe 14-day quarantine travel advisory applies to travel from states identified as those that have a positive COVID-19 test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or have a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average, officials said.The self-quarantine is voluntary, but compliance is expected.According to officials, the advisory does not apply to any individual passing through designated states for a limited duration through the course of travel. Examples include: stopping at rest stops for vehicles, buses, and/or trains; or layovers for air travel, bus travel, or train travel.Individuals who are traveling to New Jersey from impacted states for business are exempt.