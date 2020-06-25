Delaware delays next phase of reopening over renewed coronavirus concerns

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Just days before it was set to go into effect, Delaware Governor John Carney announced that the state is delaying the next step in reopening.Phase 3 of the reopening plan was set to begin on Monday, June 29.But, in a statement issued Thursday afternoon, Carney said his administration is issuing the delay "so we can get a better handle on what's going on in Delaware and around the country."One of the big concerns: many people do not appear to be taking the threat of COVID-19 seriously."Too many Delawareans and visitors are not following basic public health precautions. We've heard and seen concerns especially in our beach communities, in restaurants, in gyms, and at sporting events," Carney said.A new date for the start of Phase 3 has not been determined."Today, we held a COVID-19 testing event in Rehoboth Beach. Results of that event should help us determine infection rates in our coastal communities. We'll be monitoring this data - as well as compliance with public health requirements like mask-wearing and social distancing - as we make a determination about when Phase 3 should begin," Carney said.