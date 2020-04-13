Society

Fender offering free online guitar lessons

If you've been eager to use your time at home to learn a new instrument, here is some help.

Legendary guitar maker, Fender, is now giving away three months of online lessons, no strings attached.

The company is giving away a million free accounts to its Fender Play, a video-based online instruction program.

It's available on iOS, Android or the regular old internet.

They say they're doing it because music is therapeutic and proven to decrease anxiety in challenging times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusmusic
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Fire truck adorned with flag tips over in Bucks County
More TOP STORIES News