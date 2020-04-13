Fender offering free online guitar lessons

If you've been eager to use your time at home to learn a new instrument, here is some help.Legendary guitar maker, Fender, is now giving away three months of online lessons, no strings attached.The company is giving away a million free accounts to its Fender Play, a video-based online instruction program.It's available on iOS, Android or the regular old internet.They say they're doing it because music is therapeutic and proven to decrease anxiety in challenging times.