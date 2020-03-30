Coronavirus

Delaware company refurbishing ventilators as COVID-19 cases rise

By Ashley Johnson
NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Tech Leaders at Bloom Energy are working tirelessly to refurbish thousands of life-saving ventilators as coronavirus cases spike.

"Hopefully, what we're doing here is to say, we can do this. A week ago none of us knew anything about ventilators other than what they're used for," CEO K.R. Shidhar said.

The company has several warehouses filled with these assembly lines including one in Newark, Delaware.

Bloom Energy is working to refurbish hundreds of ventilators from the state's emergency supply. Many of the ventilators need new batteries.

Balloons simulate lungs during testing.

"At a time of need, the only thing we can do us what we need to do," Shidhar said.

The ventilators being restored at Bloom Energy will go to hospitals most in need throughout the state.
