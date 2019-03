EMBED >More News Videos A young girl was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night after falling out of a fourth-story window in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A young girl died after falling out of a fourth-floor window in Allentown.It happened at the Livingston Building on the 1400 block of Hamilton Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses told WFMZ-TV that a woman performed CPR on a 5-year-old girl who was then rushed to a nearby hospital by an officer.The girl was later pronounced dead, according to the Lehigh County coroner.Police said the incident appears to be accidental.