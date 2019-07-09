Couple dead in murder-suicide outside burning home in Oley Twp. identified

OLEY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities say firefighters called to a house fire in Berks County found themselves at the scene of a murder-suicide.Rescue crews were called to the home in Oley Township, Pa. in the early mornings hours Tuesday.As they arrived, 62-year-old Stefan Strunk allegedly pointed to a woman's body.That woman was identified as Strunk's wife, 62-year-old Joy Strunk.As firefighters were tending to Joy Strunk, police say Stefan Strunk shot himself.The case is being investigated as a murder-suicide, officials say.A gun was found next to Joy Strunk, and police believe Stefan Strunk placed it there after he shot his wife.Police also believe Stefan Strunk set the house on fire.The home was destroyed.The couple was said to have a "contentious" relationship, police say.