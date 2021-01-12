Couple found dead inside Audubon, New Jersey home

AUDUBON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police swarmed a Camden County, New Jersey home after a couple was found dead on Monday afternoon.According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, the couple was found dead inside a home on the 100 block of Oakland Avenue around 1 p.m.A witness reportedly conducted a welfare check after not hearing from the couple since Saturday.The victims have been identified as Jane Venable, 64, and Kevin Venable, 63, both of Audubon."Detectives located a woman dead from visible injuries and a man dead from a gunshot wound," said the prosecutor's office in a news release.Authorities are still working to determine the exact cause of death.Officials said there was no active threat to the community.Anyone with any information is asked to call Camden County Prosecutor's Office Detective Kevin Courtney at 856-397-6770.