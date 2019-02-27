Cousin and friend of victim in pizza delivery homicide speak out

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5159560" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police ID pizza deliveryman killed in robbery. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at Noon on February 27, 2019.

Action News sat down Wednesday afternoon with Chloe Saunders and Kwatrelle Blocker, a friend and cousin of the victim."He was just all around a really, really great friend," said Saunders.Saunders was a lifelong friend and Blocker is a cousin of Bobby Jenkins.The 30-year-old is the pizza delivery driver who was shot and killed Tuesday night making a delivery in Overbrook Park."He was probably the closest friend to me. He was family but he was a friend," said Blocker.In fact, both Blocker and Jenkins worked together as drivers for Stacey's Pizza on Haverford Road in Ardmore.Blocker says Jenkins left to make a delivery and he was about to make one when the police showed up."One of my coworkers ran out to me like you need to go to the hospital. Bobby got shot," he said.At a news conference, Philadelphia Police Homicide Captain Jason Smith said Jenkins was first robbed then shot in the chest.He was making a delivery to a home in the 7600 block of Woodcrest Avenue."It's been my experience that delivery drivers are probably carrying less than $100 dollars," said Captain Smith.Now Police say the home was under renovation and the suspects broke in through the back. They set a trap for Jenkins and when he got here they attacked him.Today we also spoke with Stacey's owner George Economou.He says Bobby was a hard worker and he was about to give him more days."Yeah, I was. I talk to him and I say yeah I'll give you more days," added Economou.And he hopes for justice for his family soon."You can't replace him. He's gone just like that," said Blocker."If he cared about you. He would bend over backward for you. That's the person he was," said Saunders.Moments ago, Action News learned from police that this might be connected to a previous attack on a delivery driver that happened back on February 17.The driver was robbed but unharmed.Police are asking drivers to be cautious.-----