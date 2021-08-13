covid-19

Mom of 6 leaves Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital after battling COVID since May

By Rich Lacovara
EMBED <>More Videos

Mom of 6 leaves Pa. hospital after battling COVID since May

MALVERN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Norristown, Pennsylvania mother was finally released from the hospital after battling COVID-19 for nearly four months.

Dana Vetter, 44, walked to her waiting family under her own power on Friday.


It was an amazing feat for a woman who was admitted to the hospital in May and spent weeks on a ventilator.

"I went through a lot, from a coma to a ventilator, to a (tracheotomy), to heart stopping a couple of times," Vetter said. "You come close to the people that take care of you."

"They did an amazing job," she continued. "If it wasn't for them I wouldn't be where I am today."

Her family says the mother of six will still need at-home therapy but they are sure she will be 100-percent in no time.

Action News photojournalist Rich Lacovara was at Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital on Friday for the celebration as Vetter finally headed home!


MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE:




Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmalvern boroughcoronavirushospitalscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Family describes 12-year-old boy's 'scary' COVID battle
Mom who beat cancer gets double lung transplant after COVID
Couple gets married at hospital, their baby born next day
How masks impact the spread of COVID-19 in a classroom
TOP STORIES
3 former Philly cops charged with perjury in case of exonerated man
Philly mandates vaccine for colleges, health care; updates mask rules
Mother dies after hit-and-run driver strikes her, 3-year-old son
Officials investigate multiple claims of stolen checks in Horsham
AccuWeather: Scattered storms tonight, brutal heat coming to an end
CDC panel votes to recommend booster shot for immunocompromised
Lightning strike at NYC beach leaves 13-year-old dead, 6 injured
Show More
Customer angry over waiting pulls knife on Wawa employee: Police
People try to stay cool outside under blazing summer sun
American families getting 2nd child tax credit payment today
July was the world's hottest month ever
Arrest made after woman stabbed to death in Kensington
More TOP STORIES News