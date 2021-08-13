Mom of 6 leaves Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital after battling COVID since May

MALVERN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Norristown, Pennsylvania mother was finally released from the hospital after battling COVID-19 for nearly four months.Dana Vetter, 44, walked to her waiting family under her own power on Friday.It was an amazing feat for a woman who was admitted to the hospital in May and spent weeks on a ventilator."I went through a lot, from a coma to a ventilator, to a (tracheotomy), to heart stopping a couple of times," Vetter said. "You come close to the people that take care of you.""They did an amazing job," she continued. "If it wasn't for them I wouldn't be where I am today."Her family says the mother of six will still need at-home therapy but they are sure she will be 100-percent in no time.Action News photojournalist Rich Lacovara was at Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital on Friday for the celebration as Vetter finally headed home!