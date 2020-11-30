PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Panelists Jeff Jubelirer, Liz Preate Havey, David Dix and Nelson Diaz join Matt O'Donnell to discuss a myriad of local stories as the calendar turns to December.
Among the topics discussed are the recent school re-closures in Montgomery County due to COviD-19 and the spread of the virus and local response.
Then, the panel dissects the 2020 election, denoting the first person of color to win statewide in Pennsylvania on the Republican ticket, and the examination of the growth of the Latino vote.
Watch Inside Story anytime at 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
A local election debrief on 2020's historic election
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News