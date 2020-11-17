Keeping your family safe from COVID-19 during the holidays

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Baking, entertaining, shopping! The holidays can be stressful. This year, with a second wave of COVID-19 upon us, we have the added challenge of keeping safe during the pandemic.There's a good chance our celebrations will look and feel different.Worry, anxiety and stress affect our mental well-being and can take a toll on our physical health.So what will the rest of 2020 look like for us and how can we prepare to be healthy?Dr. Meghan Walls, Pediatric Psychologist, with Nemours Children's Health System, joins us to discuss the importance of stress management, and what we can do make this holiday season a happy and safe one for kids, teens and ourselves.Nemours pediatricians and nationally ranked specialists are here to help. For an appointment, please callor to learn more, visit