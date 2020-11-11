Flu Season: Why it's important to get the vaccine amid COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Flu season is upon us.For many people, the flu is more than a seasonal annoyance - it can be dangerous.The flu vaccine is especially important this year - during the COVID-19 pandemic. Physicians recommended that everyone age 6 months and older get the flu vaccine.6abc's Weekend Extra talks to Dr. Jonathan Miller, Chief of Primary Care in the Delaware Valley for Nemours Children's Health System, to learn more about the flu vaccine.Take a photo of your band-aid and share your #FluShotSelfie on Facebook or Instagram. Be sure to tag @nemours.