action news troubleshooters

Expert tips: Some COVID-19 scams you need to be aware of

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials are reporting a huge spike in fraud complaints due to COVID-19.

More than 170,000 reports have been filed nationwide and as the pandemic evolves, so do the scams you need to watch out for.

You might remember the Marters of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, they contacted the Action News Troubleshooters trying to get a refund from a travel company.

The Troubleshooters have interviewed consumer after consumer trying to get their money back for COVID-related disruptions.

READ MORE: Tips on navigating travel disruptions due to coronavirus
EMBED More News Videos

As coronavirus continues to spread around the world and in our area, many people are trying to cancel trips, including spring break plans. But what can you expect to get back?



And now scammers are taking advantage, promising to help you get refunds for everything from canceled vacations to weddings to gym memberships, but stealing your identity instead.

"There's no reason any company would ever ask you for your personal information, there's no need for it. You know, what does a company need your social security number for or any of that type of information," said Bryan Lewis the CEO of Intellicheck.

Another relatively new scam is con artists pretending to be contact tracers.

"They're calling them up and saying that somebody they knew came down with COVID. They can't say who it is, but you know, they need to track and trace you and they ask for personal information. And they're using that then to steal your identity," said Lewis.

As many people experience delays in getting their unemployment checks and stimulus money. Scammers are preying on those vulnerabilities, too.

"And we're seeing a very large rise in unemployment claims done through identity theft. You know, Pennsylvania just caught over 17,000 people doing it to the tune of $75 million in fake unemployment claims," said Lewis.

It is a huge problem and scammers are not letting up.

Remember no government agency, including the IRS, will ever ask you for personal information by phone or email. And it is critical you protect your identity. Once it's stolen, it is hard to recover.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
langhorne boroughbusinesscoronavirusaction news troubleshootersscamconsumer
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTION NEWS TROUBLESHOOTERS
How to find mental health help amid COVID-19
Free resources to supplement remote learning this year
Local unemployment numbers show gaps based on race
How to avoid buying a flooded car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Federal judge says Philly can 'terminate' encampments
Controversy over non-profit using closed schools for online learning
Wolf asks lawmakers to legalize pot, spend virus funds
Family mourning cab driver killed in apparent robbery attempt
Severe storms possible today: Here's the latest on timing, impact
Emergency medical technicians in Pa. left out of grants for frontline workers
Inside look at how police train for situations that require use of force
Show More
Wolf: Pennsylvania eviction moratorium to lapse Aug. 31
Police called on surgeon trying to cancel gym membership
Father says Jacob Blake, Black man shot by police, is paralyzed
Sixers GM Elton Brand eyes changes, but 'not looking to trade' Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid
Some question motive for authorization of this COVID-19 treatment
More TOP STORIES News