Better Business Bureau warns of sharing COVID-19 vaccine cards on social media

The Better Business Bureau is warning people not to share their COVID-19 vaccine cards online.

"Unfortunately, your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine.," the BBB said in a news release. "If your social media privacy settings aren't set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use."

The BBB said scammers could use real cards to make a phony one.

Scammers have been caught selling fake vaccination cards online in Great Britain.

The bureau warns it's only a matter of time before that starts in the U.S.

The BBB said a safer option is to share a photo of the vaccine sticker or use a profile frame instead.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vaccinessocial mediabetter business bureaucovid 19 vaccinescamsscamcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We Will Rebuild:' Ocean City amusement park damaged in boardwalk fire
Winter Storm Watch: Latest nor'easter timeline & expected snow totals
2 nurses who work together discover they are siblings
Playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get COVID shots
Philly health commissioner facing calls to resign over vaccine fallout
Camden Co. reschedules COVID vaccine appointments due to winter storm
Why the I-95 Corridor matters when forecasting winter storms
Show More
3 arrested in Philadelphia 'games of skill' thefts
Dashcam video captures hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Subway tuna contains no actual tuna, lawsuit claims
Biden visits wounded soldiers at Walter Reed, where son died
Didi Gregorius, Phillies agree to 2-year, $28 million deal: Sources
More TOP STORIES News