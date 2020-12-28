Vaccinations begin for first responders, healthcare workers in Burlington County

Evesham Fire-Rescue Chief Carl Bittenbender just received his first dose of COVID vaccine in Westampton. “We encounter people who are COVID positive every day,” he said, stressing the importance of first responders getting vaccinated. @6abc pic.twitter.com/g6cLdjImyL — Trish Hartman (@TrishHartman) December 28, 2020

WESTAMPTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Burlington County began vaccinating first responders and healthcare workers outside of a hospital setting on Monday.EMTs, ambulance drivers, paramedics and school nurses are in this first group.Burlington County officials say the county has 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which it will use will vaccinate 1,000 people.Health officials say this is a huge step in the fight against COVID-19.The vehicles rolled into the Burlington County Emergency Services Training Center Monday morning, all first responders ready to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine."We're encountering patients every day that are COVID positive, either known or unknown," said Chief Carl Bittenbender with Evesham Fire-Rescue. He said he was excited and grateful to receive the vaccine and will be back in 28 days to receive the second dose.He hopes others will do the same when they have the chance."The secondary aspect is having our responders get sick and bring it into the stations. And we've had that happen and it's impacted our operations," said Bittenbender.Burlington County Health Director Dr. Herb Conaway says it's crucial to vaccinate healthcare workers outside of hospital systems."Our role here at the county health department is to fill in those spaces where you have personnel in the healthcare system - such as the pre-hospital system represented by EMS workers - who are picking people up from their homes, not knowing the situation they're going in," said Conaway.After their shot, recipients waited for 15 minutes to watch for reactions before completing the rest of their shifts."We're excited they're able to get it out so fast and hopefully it'll help us going forward," said Lt. Ryan Brinker of Evesham Fire-Rescue.County Health officials say as they get more vaccines they'll invite more people to receive them.Dr. Conaway anticipates it could be around April for the general public.