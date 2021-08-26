Camden County giving third COVID-19 vaccine doses to immune suppressed

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As the Mayor of Camden, New Jersey and others went door to door in East Camden on Thursday, people started showing up at the Ablett Village Community Center for their COVID-19 vaccination shots.
Resident Darryl Davis hadn't planned on getting his first dose on Thursday.
But he walked by - and then walked in.
"Walked my dog and I seen the van and the news and everybody. So I just decided to come down and see what was going on," said Davis.
This is the first Camden County pop-up clinic where third doses were being offered to those with compromised immune systems who have already received two doses.
"Who have primary or acquired immunodeficiency, who are on medications that suppress their immune system like those with transplant or other autoimmune disorders," said Kevin Emmons, Associate Dean of Nursing at Rutgers School of Nursing Camden. "We're encouraging them to get their third dose today."
Camden officials say their vaccination rates are going up because of initiatives like these.
"We've been pushing. It's a partnership," said Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen. "Everyone's coming together. We're at 62% on first doses. My goal is 70%."
This week the governor said New Jersey has more than 1,000 COVID-related hospitalizations.
That number hasn't been that high since May.
Officials continue to push vaccinations as the way out of the pandemic.
