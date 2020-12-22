Delaware VA hospital workers, veterans receive Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

#Moderna vaccine:

At-risk veterans and front line workers at Wilmington VA Medical Center are receiving the vaccine. 900 doses were delivered yesterday and they expect more in coming days. @6abc pic.twitter.com/EMGwsu8Gn0 — Corey Davis (@CoreyDavis6abc) December 22, 2020

ELSMERE, Delaware (WPVI) -- The first shipments of the Moderna vaccine are being given to frontline workers and those most at risk across the Delaware Valley.The vaccine is a game-changer for those who work here at the Wilmington VA Medical Center, according to staff.It further helps them protect the patients and the veterans who live at the facility.The arrival of the coronavirus vaccine was more like an early Christmas gift for frontline workers."There's certainly a sense of some relief," said Dr. Cleve Sinor.Sinor understands he could be treating COVID-19 patients for months to come, but he said the vaccine provides another vital tool to beat this virus."That's the thing. All of us have the hope that in four to six months that we'll be able to get back to life kind of the way it was before," Siner said.The medical center is different than most hospitals. They not only treat veterans who come and go, but there are also several who live in a nursing home on-site living in isolation due to the pandemic.They too will now get the vaccine."To offer this to them, to provide this first step in moving forward is just so crucial, said medical center director Vince Kane.Kane said so far they've received 900 doses of the Moderna vaccine with more expected.Many nurses are excited about that as well."I've seen many deaths from Covid and I've seen many transmissions and I've seen many people get sick and die from it. It's a good thing that we now have a vaccine," said RN Jennifer Okagbare.And it's a good thing that people are recovering but health experts warn that hospitalizations have increased since Thanksgiving.The fight isn't over it."I feel very confident that this is going to be a great tool to get people vaccinated and try to get Covid in our rearview mirror," Sinor said.Medical experts are continuing to stress to everyone that even after you get vaccinated, you should continue to follow the safety guidelines within your communities.