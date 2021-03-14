Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium passes 25,000 vaccine doses distributed with mass clinic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium plans to distribute more than 1,000 vaccines with a mass clinic Sunday, with both first and second doses available."It's worth it. It's cold but it's worth it," said Robin Hightower from North Philadelphia. She got in line for her first dose at 6am. She says she's excited to be able to see her family again soon."I'm tired of being in the house, ready to get out, hug babies. I have new children in my family I haven't seen yet," she said.The consortium opened the walk-up clinic for anyone who's Phase 1B eligible and also lives in 24 zip codes with high COVID positivity rates.The clinic offered three lines. One was for first doses, the second for those getting their second dose, and the third was for people 75 and up. All vaccine being offered at the Sunday clinic is Moderna.Dr. Ala Stanford says with Sunday's clinic, the consortium has officially distributed more than 25,000 vaccine doses to the city."We see it making a difference objectively when the numbers are reported. 82% of who we vaccinated are people of color. 75% are African-Americans," she said.City-wide, Philadelphia data shows only 24% of vaccine doses have gone to African-Americans."The fact that she's reached out and brought so many people out and has stayed in areas that make it more accessible has been awesome," said Jada Henry from West Philadelphia.Henry got in line for her second dose at 5:30 Sunday morning. She says she appreciates how the consortium has reached out to underserved communities in Philadelphia. This vaccine is the only way she'll get to see her 97-year-old grandma."We kind of do garage or driveway drive-byes, but to hug her, to be in her space, it's been about a year," Henry said.Looking forward, the consortium is getting doses of the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine now too. It will distribute those at a clinic back here at Liacouras Center Monday.