COVID-19 vaccine

NJ and Montgomery County expand COVID-19 vaccine rollouts 

If you qualify right now, you still have to pre-register to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
By
TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As of Thursday, people age 65 and up, and people with medical conditions, can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine in New Jersey.

The news comes as the state has administered about 264,000 doses of the vaccine.

"We were seeing the desire for pods to open up to access a broader community for vaccinations," said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

He added that the federal government's decision not to hold back doses of the vaccine also influenced the decision.

SEE ALSO: New Jersey expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations
EMBED More News Videos

New Jersey is expanding the eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Wednesday.



People age 65 and over and people with medical conditions in New Jersey had previously been classified in group 1C. They are now part of group 1B. First responders are also part of group 1B. Health care workers are part of group 1A.

The state's website lists eligible medical conditions for people age 16-64 under group 1B as follows:

- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)
- Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2)
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Those wishing to make appointments can access information for New Jersey vaccination sites here.

ShopRite, one of the places where the vaccine will be administered, said Wednesday that its appointment schedule is full.

A note on ShopRite's vaccination website reads, "Due to overwhelming demand, our COVID-19 Vaccine appointment schedule is FULL - there are currently no new appointments available. Please check back at a later date. We are working hard to secure additional vaccine and open appointment availability. We are sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience."

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania is also expanding its vaccine rollout. The county has administered about 6,500 doses of the 10,000 doses it received from the federal government.

"I am so encouraged by the enthusiasm that so many people have to be vaccinated," said Dr. Val Arkoosh, Montgomery County Health Commissioner.



Those in Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C include frontline essential workers, people age 65 and over and people with medical conditions. Montgomery County list those medical conditions as follows:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)
- Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus

To pre-register for the vaccine in Montgomery County, click this link.

SEE ALSO: US asking states to vaccinate everyone older than 65; not hold back 2nd dose
EMBED More News Videos

George Stephanopolous interviews Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar about distribution of the COVID vaccine.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseymontgomery countycovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Delco EMT is a hometown hero for her community, family
More NJ residents will be able to get COVID vaccine starting Thursday
Delaware Valley ramps up COVID-19 vaccination rollout with various groups, phases
Wife sees husband's decline from COVID-19 through FaceTime
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Recent Temple grad gunned down while walking his dog in Philly
LIVE: Watch Action News 'The Rush'
Gun sales surge in Pennsylvania
No winner: Powerball grows to $640M , Mega Millions reaches $750M
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Man, 22, killed in Wilmington double shooting
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to investigate pandemic origins
Show More
AccuWeather: Stays Mild And Mostly Cloudy
Pedestrian struck on Route 73 in Maple Shade
Police investigate Yeadon shooting
Voorhees mom growing marketing business while parenting in pandemic
Flyers beat Penguins in season opener
More TOP STORIES News