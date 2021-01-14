NJ and Montgomery County expand COVID-19 vaccine rollouts 

The news comes as the state has administered about 264,000 doses of the vaccine.
"We were seeing the desire for pods to open up to access a broader community for vaccinations," said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.
He added that the federal government's decision not to hold back doses of the vaccine also influenced the decision.
SEE ALSO: New Jersey expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations
People age 65 and over and people with medical conditions in New Jersey had previously been classified in group 1C. They are now part of group 1B. First responders are also part of group 1B. Health care workers are part of group 1A.
The state's website lists eligible medical conditions for people age 16-64 under group 1B as follows:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)
- Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2)
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Those wishing to make appointments can access information for New Jersey vaccination sites here.
ShopRite, one of the places where the vaccine will be administered, said Wednesday that its appointment schedule is full.
A note on ShopRite's vaccination website reads, "Due to overwhelming demand, our COVID-19 Vaccine appointment schedule is FULL - there are currently no new appointments available. Please check back at a later date. We are working hard to secure additional vaccine and open appointment availability. We are sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience."
Montgomery County, Pennsylvania is also expanding its vaccine rollout. The county has administered about 6,500 doses of the 10,000 doses it received from the federal government.
"I am so encouraged by the enthusiasm that so many people have to be vaccinated," said Dr. Val Arkoosh, Montgomery County Health Commissioner.
Those in Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C include frontline essential workers, people age 65 and over and people with medical conditions. Montgomery County list those medical conditions as follows:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)
- Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
To pre-register for the vaccine in Montgomery County, click this link.
SEE ALSO: US asking states to vaccinate everyone older than 65; not hold back 2nd dose