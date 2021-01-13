New Jersey expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations

Starting Thursday, January 14, the following residents will be eligible for a vaccination:
-Anyone 65 years of age or older
-Anyone between the ages of 16 and 64 with medical conditions as defined by the CDC that increases the risk of severe illness from the virus
-Cancer
-Chronic kidney disease
-COPD
-Down Syndrome
-Heart conditions,
-Obesity
-Smoking
-Type 2 diabetes@6abc
Murphy said those who have preregistered at the state's vaccine website, covidvaccine.nj.gov - and is now eligible - should soon receive an email notification.
This move was based on the anticipation of increased delivery of vaccines since the federal government will no longer be holding back doses, the governor said.
Murphy also announced that New Jersey has now delivered more than 250,000 vaccinations statewide.
"We expect this number to grow quickly over the coming weeks as we ramp up our vaccination program," Murphy said.
However, there was another milestone to announce on Wednesday: the death toll from COVID-19 in New Jersey has surpassed 20,000 people.
"For anyone left who still denies this is real, I don't think there's anything else we can say to try to convince you of reality," Murphy said.
Murphy's administration is aiming to have nearly 5 million people, or about 70% of the adult population, vaccinated in six months.
The death toll climbed by 95 overnight, rising to 18,070. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Jersey rose over the past two weeks from 4,476 new cases per day on Dec. 29 to 6,190 new cases per day on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.