Wawa donates 53-foot refrigerated truck to Bergen County as morgue

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Wawa donated a refrigerated truck to Northern Jersey to use as a temporary morgue for the growing number of victims of the coronavirus.In a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Governor Phil Murphy said Wawa heard about the state's need for truck to help take the pressure of morgues and funeral homes in protecting the bodies of those who have died.An Associated Press article said, "Funeral directors are being squeezed on one side by inundated hospitals trying to offload bodies, and on the other by the fact that cemeteries and crematoriums are booked for a week at least, sometimes two."Murphy said Wawa sent a 53-foot refrigerated truck to Bergen County, one of the hardest hit regions in the state, on Tuesday."The fact that we have to prepare for the unthinkable is one level extraordinary, but having a corporate citizen like Wawa ready to step in to help is invaluable," Murphy said.In a tweet announcing Wawa's truck delivery, Murphy tweeted, "We're so thankful."As of April 7, there have been 7,533 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Bergen County. Tuesday was the deadliest day in the county, with 59 deaths, bringing the total to 263.