Fiery crash leaves three dead, one injured in Haycock Township, Bucks County

HAYCOCK TOWSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash that left three people dead in Bucks County.Officials say the crash happened just before midnight along the 1500 block of Mountainview Drive in Haycock Township.Police say an SUV and a sedan crashed head-on.The impact caused a fire, trapping four people and a dog inside the wreckage.The two victims in the sedan, a 25-year-old man from Ottsville, PA and a 26-year-old man from Quakertown, PA, were killed, according to State Police.A 24-year-old woman from Rockaway, NJ and a 26-year-old man from Ossining, NY were traveling in the SUV.State Police say the 26-year-old man is the lone survivor of the crash and was flown to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia.Officials say the dog also survived and was taken to a nearby vet.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.