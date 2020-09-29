Delaware State Police investigate deadly crash involving 16-year-old bicyclist in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a 16-year-old bicyclist on Tuesday afternoon in Bellevue.

According to police, the crash happened at about 12 p.m. on Bellevue Parkway, near Philadelphia Pike, when the driver of a box truck followed a green arrow and made a left onto Bellvue Parkway.

At the same time, the teen, who was not wearing a helmet, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Philadelphia Pike, police said.

As the truck completed the left turn, the teen was hit. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name is being withheld at this time pending the notification of next of kin, police said.

Following the crash, southbound lanes of Philadelphia Pike were closed from Silverside Road to Bellevue Parkway.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact Det. Calio at 302-365-8483.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new castle countyfatal crashbicycle crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video captures women vandalizing memorial for fallen police officer
AccuWeather: Spotty Showers Today, Soaking Rain Tonight
Philly man charged with murder in death of transgender woman
Restaurants in Philly can increase indoor dining Friday with restrictions
Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida
Philly church providing sanctuary for family fighting deportation
Trump, Biden prepare to debate at time of mounting crises
Show More
Titans, Vikings suspend activities after positive COVID-19 tests
COVID-19 sees rapid rise in US children
Cyberattack hits major hospital chain based in King of Prussia
US official: 2020 census to end Oct. 5 despite court order
Priceless keepsakes for baby taken from Fishtown porch, suspect sought
More TOP STORIES News