Man dies in crash after striking utility pole in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The driver of a vehicle is dead after a crash early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on Academy Road near Red Lion Road in the Morrell Park area of Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say the driver was in the northbound lanes of Academy Road when he lost control and slammed into a utility police, snapping it in half.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.

Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division is investigating how the driver lost control.