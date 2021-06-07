Officials: 4 fires on property of historic McNeal Mansion; main building not impacted

Crews battle fire at historic McNeal Mansion

BURLINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters worked to put out four fires on the property of the McNeal Mansion in Burlington, New Jersey, on Monday morning.

According to officials, the fires started at about 3:45 a.m. at the property along the 800 block of Pearl Street.

Officials said the fires damaged an out building, carriage house, warehouse and another building. The "main building" of the mansion was not impacted by the fires.

The large historic building was built in 1890, but has sat empty for years.



As of 6 a.m., crews were still working to get the fires under control. At least one of the fires went to a second alarm as flames were reported through the roof of the building.

By 10 a.m., officials said three of the fires were out.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries.

An Amazon facility near the historic mansion was not impacted by the blaze, but officials said employees may have a difficult time arriving for their shift because of firefighter activity and traffic in the area.

Crews remain on the scene, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
