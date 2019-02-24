#BREAKING: The Action Cam in Tredyffrin, Chester County for a 3-alarm fire. This is happening along the 900 block of Atwater Drive. @TrishHartman on scene. @6abc pic.twitter.com/IT8Gm5svSD — Chuck McDade (@Squared6abc) February 24, 2019

Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm fire in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County on Sunday.It's happening on the 900 block of Atwater Driver.Firefighters arrived to the scene around 3:30 p.m. with fire showing from the upper floors of a building under construction.The raging fire is currently at three-alarms.No injuries have been reported.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.-----