Crews battling 3-alarm fire in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters battle a multi-alarm fire in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County on Sunday. Trish Hartman has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2019.

TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) --
Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm fire in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County on Sunday.

It's happening on the 900 block of Atwater Driver.


Firefighters arrived to the scene around 3:30 p.m. with fire showing from the upper floors of a building under construction.

The raging fire is currently at three-alarms.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chester county newsfireTredyffrin Township
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
Bradley Cooper among Oscar noms with local ties
Fans flock to diner where Bradley Cooper filmed movie
Authorities: Man held women captive, forced them into prostitution
I-95 crash leaves Millville teen dead, 4 others injured
New Jersey becomes first US state to take legal Oscars bets
How the voting works at the Oscars
Print your Oscars ballot here
Show More
La Salle student says armed home invasion occurred near campus
Police: Suspect linked to 9 sex assault incidents in South Philly
ESPN: Negotiations between Phils, Harper could be resolved by Tues.
Giroux scores OT winner to lead Flyers to victory at Linc
3 flee after illegal turn leads to crash in North Philly
More News