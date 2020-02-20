Argument leads to shootout in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An argument between two groups of people on Thursday afternoon led to gunfire in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section, police said.

Plained clothes officers were patrolling the area near Jasper Street and Hart Lane around 1 p.m. when they responded to gunshots.

Officers said one man from the group started running toward them, still firing. One officer fired back, police said.

No one was hurt and officers arrested the man who fired the shots.

Charges against the man are pending, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
LIVE: NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News