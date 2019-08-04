Crime Fighters: Who killed Naire Jones?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A father mourning the recent loss of his son has made a passionate plea to you for help in finding his killer.
Shawn Jackson said his 24-year-old son Naire Jones was a typical young father.
"Sharp, father of two children, two beautiful children. Young man, you know, just a young man doing what young men do getting himself together growing up," he said.
Jackson said on Sunday, June 16, Jones had spent the day with him. Later that night he said Jones went to pick up his daughter.
"Got his daughter home, put her on the couch, went out to park his car and was shot dead.," he said.
Jones was fatally shot around 1 a.m. along the 500 block of East Walnut Lane in Philadelphia's Germantown section.
Jackson doesn't think it was a robbery.
"They didn't take anything but his life, " he said getting emotional.
The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
Jackson said the violence has to stop.
"What if your son died right out in front of your house? Would you want somebody to help you? Would you want somebody to reach out? How long is this going to go on in the city? How many people have to die before it stops," he said.
