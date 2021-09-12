crime fighters

Crime Fighters: Who killed Dashean Lee?

It was Tuesday, June 1, just before 10 p.m., when he was gunned down.
By and Heather Grubola
EMBED <>More Videos

Crime Fighters: Who killed Dashean Lee?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young man walking into a store was fatally gunned down, and another man was injured. Authorities hope a big reward will encourage someone to come forward and solve this crime.

Twenty-two-year-old Dashean Lee was heading into a variety store along the 1200 block of East Chelten Avenue in Philadelphia's East Germantown section.

It was Tuesday, June 1, just before 10 p.m., when he was gunned down.

"Upon arrival, the police located two victims," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission. "The first victim who was later ID'd as Deshean Lee was shot multiple times."

Lee was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other victim was shot in the ankle and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

"The other individual who got shot, there's no relationship with the victim. He got shot but a victim of circumstances," Montecalvo said.

Police say the suspect was on foot and wore a sweatshirt, sweatpants, and sandals, all with a Nike emblem on them.

"The police would like to know if anybody has any information as to who did this shooting," Montecalvo added.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
germantown (philadelphia)crime fightersgun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME FIGHTERS
Crime Fighters: Man wanted for the murder of Bryant Heard II
Crime Fighters: Who killed Aaron Parker?
Crime Fighters: Who killed Anthony Abel?
Crime Fighters: Where are Jerome Lawrence and Sindrell Oliver?
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Warmer and More Humid Sunday
Bucks Co. residents remember those lost in Sept. 11 attacks
US marks 20 years since 9/11, in shadow of Afghan war's end
Pres. Bush delivers speech in Pennsylvania, lauds heroes of Flight 93
Chaplains who served during 9/11 hold remembrance ceremony
Defense secretary remembers 'fallen teammates' 20 years after 9/11
Deadly shootout with Florida deputies captured on camera
Show More
Eagles' tough love helping Jordan Mailata thrive in Philadelphia
Police: Man, 29, shot multiple times in Center City
American flags placed at New Jersey 9/11 Memorial
How the TSA is still protecting airports 20 years after 9/11
Driver sought after hit-and-run injures teen in Olney
More TOP STORIES News